Countries consider further post-christmas omicron curbs

On Sunday, new restrictions came into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, limiting the number of people who can gather in pubs and restaurants and effectively outlawing large New Year’s Eve events. England, the largest country in the U.K., hasn’t decided whether to impose new measures to slow the spread of the virus after another day of record infections on Saturday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from lawmakers in his ruling Conservative Party to hold off from announcing any further restrictions.