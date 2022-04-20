Countries must coordinate to cushion future economic shocks: Sitharaman

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bengaluru: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday called for an urgent need for coordinated action across countries for swift post-pandemic economic recovery and to build resilience to future shocks.
Speaking at the G20 Emerging Market Economies meeting organized by the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC, Sitharaman said that International Solar Alliance can be an effective platform to move towards environmentally sustainable and financially viable alternatives of energy sources.
The meeting was organized on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and was also attended by the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das.
Sitharaman also shared her insights on the risks and near-term policy challenges for emerging market economies including food , energy security and tightening of global financial conditions.
“The Finance Minister, speaking on the need for environmentally sustainable and financially viable alternatives of energy sources, said that International Solar Alliance can be an effective platform to catalyse efforts in this direction," Ministry of Finance tweeted on Wednesday.
Sitharaman is attending the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank, G20 finance ministers and central bank governor meetings, and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting.
During her meeting with Mary Schapiro, vice chairman of Climate Finance Leadership Initiative (CFLI), Sitharaman shared her vision of developing the offshore finance hub Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City as a centre for "attracting global capital for sustainable finance" and asked the CFLI to work closely on the project. The two discussed the road ahead from a regulatory perspective to attract global private capital to India.
Schapiro said that "it is an opportune time for India to play a leadership role in shaping global climate finance trends"," according to the tweet by the ministry of finance.
The IMF had on Tuesday released the World Economic Outlook, slashing India's GDP growth forecast to 8.2% from 9% estimated earlier citing the impact of high global oil prices on domestic demand and private investment.