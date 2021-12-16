Covid 21 months after it struck: Is it a replay of the Spanish Flu?

Some pointers are superficial. Despite the name, Spain was not the epicentre of the Spanish Flu, and covid mortality is not very high in China, from where the virus is widely believed to have originated. But the covid outbreak so far has broadly tracked the course of the Spanish flu. Like the latter, covid has had a deadly second wave, followed by successively less lethal waves. The Spanish Flu petered out over time without really going away. While the initial mutations were deadly—hence the lethal second wave—they became milder over time. The long-term objective of viruses is to thrive within their hosts and not mutually assured destruction. Omicron may well turn out to be the barking dog that did not bite.