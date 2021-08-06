Covid 3rd wave may pull GDP growth down to 7%: Economist Abhijit Banerjee

"Many Bengalis work in other states. A lot of income comes from migrants. We cannot solve this problem alone. When the country's economy opens, that will pull us. The state government is certainly trying to help, but the problem will be solved only when the country's economy recovers," Banerjee said. The noted economist that the Centre should be more into free-spending policies like other economies of Europe and the US rather than being more concerned about balancing the deficit and the budget. "The (union) government has a fiscal problem, and it may have more faith in balancing the budget than free-spending policies. The government is trying to use the one instrument it has as other forms of tax collection are not necessarily keeping pace, given the economy is slow. It is using this to balance the budget," he said when asked to react to the Centre's decision to increase cess on various items, including fuel, from time to time in the last year.