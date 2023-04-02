Covid cases doubling in 4-5 days, says top expert

Covid cases doubling in 4-5 days, says top expert3 min read . 12:02 AM IST
NEW DELHI :Covid-19 infections in India are doubling every 4-5 days, a top epidemiologist cautioned, indicating that the pandemic is still far from being under control despite the return of near-normalcy across society and the economy.
New daily covid-19 cases, which stood at 1,500 at the end of March, have since jumped to cross 3,000. India on Sunday reported 3,824 new covid cases and five deaths, with an active caseload of 18,389. The total number of cases stands at 44.8 million, and deaths at 530,881 in the last three years of the pandemic.
“There is no doubt that covid-19 cases are doubling, and it is clearly visible," said the scientist who monitors covid-19 trends at Pune’s National Institute of Virology. “It is concerning that suddenly, after several months, cases are increasing. There could be three possible reasons — first, the immunity of the booster dose might be waning. Secondly, the variant XBB.1.16 is also different, with a higher transmissibility rate. Thirdly, people have started to show laxity in following covid-19 appropriate behaviour. At the same time, deaths are happening, but the fatality numbers are not so high. Most of the deaths happening right now are those individuals who have co-morbid conditions, with covid being one of the factors," he said, requesting anonymity.
Queries emailed to a health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.
Infections will rise and fall since none of the available vaccines can stop the transmission, the scientist said. “XBB.1.16 has now been reported in 22 countries, and this variant is predominant in India. We need to monitor the trend. It’s not just the virus. It is also people’s behaviour and how they spread it. We need to see what these events are which are enhancing this spread. We need to follow the mask practice rigorously," he added.According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), Omicron and its sub-lineages remain dominant in India.
“An increase in infection rate has been observed, especially in western, southern and northern parts of India. A newly emerged recombinant variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of India, accounting for 38.2% of the infections to date. Among the samples collected till the third week of March 2023, XBB continued to be the most commonly circulating Omicron sub-lineage. A few BA.2.10 and BA.2.75 sub-lineage was detected in some part of India, whereas XBB was the most prevalent sub-lineage of the Omicron variant," according to an INSACOG bulletin.
According to health ministry data, most new cases are reported from Kerala (27%), Maharashtra (27%), Gujarat (14%), Delhi (8%) and Tamil Nadu (7%), dominated by the XBB.1.16 variant.
Globally, nearly 3.7 million new cases and 26,000 deaths have been reported in the last 28 days. There has been a continued increasing trend in the proportions of recombinant lineages globally, the health ministry said.
Experts have sought more testing and have recommended booster doses at a faster pace.
Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, the national co-chair of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said, “This present covid-19 infection which is in the transmission is from the Omicron family. But the virus has evolved to infect people. We call this evolving pattern “convergent evolution" which means one virus with multiple lineages, but each lineage showing a different clinical pattern. However, the family is one. Right now, Omicron’s clinical symptoms are mild, unlike the Delta variant. However, Omicron has a faster transmission rate, and one infected individual can spread the virus to approximately 18 others. At this point in time, we need to monitor the number of hospitalization and deaths," he said.
XBB.1.16 is a recombinant variant from the Omicron family and has some patterns from the BA.2 group. Right now, influenza is also in circulation. So, the best way is to increase the pace of genomic testing, surveillance and administering booster doses, he said.
Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the covid task force in Kerala, said vulnerable people should take vaccine booster doses, wear masks and avoid travelling to crowded places.