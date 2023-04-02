Covid cases doubling in 4-5 days, says top expert

“There is no doubt that covid-19 cases are doubling, and it is clearly visible," said the scientist who monitors covid-19 trends at Pune’s National Institute of Virology. “It is concerning that suddenly, after several months, cases are increasing. There could be three possible reasons — first, the immunity of the booster dose might be waning. Secondly, the variant XBB.1.16 is also different, with a higher transmissibility rate. Thirdly, people have started to show laxity in following covid-19 appropriate behaviour. At the same time, deaths are happening, but the fatality numbers are not so high. Most of the deaths happening right now are those individuals who have co-morbid conditions, with covid being one of the factors," he said, requesting anonymity.

