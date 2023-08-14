Covid failed to blunt investments in IPR

Covid failed to blunt investments in IPR2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:49 PM IST
India’s overall investment in fixed assets, meanwhile, saw a decline, indicating a heightened focus on innovation within boardrooms
India’s overall investment in fixed assets, meanwhile, saw a decline, indicating a heightened focus on innovation within boardrooms
Investments into the creation of intellectual property rights (IPR) have remained steady during the covid pandemic, when India’s overall investment in fixed assets saw a decline, indicating a heightened focus on innovation within boardrooms, official data showed.
Investments into the creation of intellectual property rights (IPR) have remained steady during the covid pandemic, when India’s overall investment in fixed assets saw a decline, indicating a heightened focus on innovation within boardrooms, official data showed.
Data up to FY22 from the statistics ministry showed that while fixed investments or gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) contracted 7.3% in FY21 due to the economic impact of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19, investments into intellectual property products, a component of GFCF, remained in positive territory.
Data up to FY22 from the statistics ministry showed that while fixed investments or gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) contracted 7.3% in FY21 due to the economic impact of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19, investments into intellectual property products, a component of GFCF, remained in positive territory.
Some other components of GFCF, too, saw contraction in FY21 before rebounding in the following year. For example, investments into ‘dwellings, other buildings and structures’ faced a near 10% decline in FY21 before rebounding 18% in FY22, and investments into ‘machinery and equipment’ faced a contraction of 6.4% in FY21 before recovering over 12% in FY22. On the other hand, investment in intellectual property products went against the tide and avoided contraction in FY21 with a 1% growth at Rs5 trillion before expanding further by 6.5% in FY22 to Rs5.33 trillion, showed the figures.
Steady investments in IPR indicate that businesses are building intangible assets to bolster their market share and get into more premium products and services when India is trying to carve out a bigger share in the global supply chain. Experts said this trend is the result of improved connectivity and digitization of the economy. “There is a growing realization that corporate India needs to spend more on research and development as we have been lagging behind many advanced economies in this regard," said Sachchidanand Shukla, group chief economist at Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
“Although during the multiple waves of the pandemic, physical activities and mobility were affected, select segments of the service industry, such as IT, did well. Digitization got a big leg-up during that time, and some of the services like servitization of manufacturing and digital modes of delivery in several areas, including education, use of artificial intelligence, internet of things etc., received a big boost. The growing realization that the private sector needs to do more in terms of research and development and the entire niche focus on services that could be delivered uninterrupted, rewiring of supply chains and the digitization-led advances in this area contributed to investments in IPR creation remaining steady during the pandemic," Shukla explained.
In FY21, the government granted 28,385 patents for innovations, about 14% more than what was granted in the year before, as per information available from the commerce ministry. Between April 2017 and March 2023, India granted over 145,000 patents. Experts also said that the surge in startups and investments in ideas is reflected in the ‘IP line’ or intellectual capital in GFCF.
In overall fixed investments, the private sector accounts for more than 35%, while households account for about 40% and public financial and non-financial corporations and central and state governments together account for close to 25%.
The government has been scaling up its capital expenditure to crowd in private investments. In response to an emailed query on private investments, chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said in an interview last month, citing an analysis by Axis Bank, that capex by a consistent set of over 3,000 listed companies has grown by 22.4% in FY23 in a broad-based manner.