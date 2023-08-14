Covid failed to blunt investments in IPR

“Although during the multiple waves of the pandemic, physical activities and mobility were affected, select segments of the service industry, such as IT, did well. Digitization got a big leg-up during that time, and some of the services like servitization of manufacturing and digital modes of delivery in several areas, including education, use of artificial intelligence, internet of things etc., received a big boost. The growing realization that the private sector needs to do more in terms of research and development and the entire niche focus on services that could be delivered uninterrupted, rewiring of supply chains and the digitization-led advances in this area contributed to investments in IPR creation remaining steady during the pandemic," Shukla explained.