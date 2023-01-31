Covid hits China’s rural poor: ‘The impact on the village economy is huge’

Remittances by migrant workers to family members in rural areas fell during the pandemic, with eight out of 10 households that rely heavily on such contributions seeing an income drop of at least 10% during China’s initial effort to eradicate the virus in 2020, according to the Asian Development Bank. It isn’t known how remittance levels have changed more recently, although many migrant workers have reported continuing to struggle financially as some major cities were locked down last year.

