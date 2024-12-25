Five years since covid: how the pandemic changed the world
SummaryHalf a decade has passed since the worst global crisis in a century. But the economic, social and policy effects are still lingering, and have changed the world in significant ways.
In December 2019, a cluster of cases with an unknown flu-like illness emerged in Wuhan, China. Within a few weeks, the virus spread across the region, and soon engulfed the world. By March 2020, covid-19 had been declared a pandemic. The years 2020 and 2021 saw millions of dead, soaring unemployment, economic recession, and severe hardship in countries all over the world. Half a decade has passed since the worst global economic, social and health crisis in a century. But the economic, social and policy effects are still lingering, and have changed the world in significant ways.