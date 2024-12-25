Five years since covid: how the pandemic changed the world

The International Monetary Fund fiscal monitor (October 2024) estimates that global debt will remain above pre-covid levels till the end of the decade. The main obstacle to reducing debt is that public spending is set to escalate in the years ahead. Commitment towards net-zero targets will increase spending on climate change mitigation, defence spending is likely to go up in Europe, and rising protectionism will push up domestic capital expenditure. High public debt reduces future fiscal flexibility, and debt servicing uses up funds that could be spent on health, education and infrastructure. Thus, in the coming years, the debt overhang from the pandemic could constrain fiscal policy.