COVID pandemic hits Asia Pacific's fight against extreme poverty: Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the fight against poverty in Asia and the Pacific by at least two years, an ADB report said and further pointed out that ‘in case the pandemic had not had struck, then the extreme poverty could have been brought down to level achievable in 2020 in the region.’
Asian Development Bank (ADB) report also concluded that many living in the region will likely find it harder than before to come out of extreme poverty. People surviving with less than USD 1.90 (about ₹152) per day fall under extreme poverty.
"The region's economic growth this year is expected to reduce extreme poverty -- defined as living off less than USD 1.90 a day -- to a level that would have been achieved in 2020 had the pandemic not happened," according to Key Indicators for Asia and the Pacific 2022 released on Wednesday.
Citing data simulations, ADB said those with lower pre-pandemic levels of social mobility, the ability to escape poverty, may witness "longer-lasting setbacks". COVID-19 has interrupted a long trend of poverty reduction, it said, adding that despite the economies seeming to be recovering the progress remains uneven.
The worsening impact is beyond income:
The report also suggested that the pandemic might have worsened the form of poverty, and might have inflicted food insecurity and inadequate access to health services and education. "The poor and the vulnerable have been hit hardest by COVID-19, and while economies are recovering, many people may find that getting out of poverty is even more difficult than before," ADB Chief Economist Albert Park stated.
Park said governments in the region should focus on resilience, innovation and inclusiveness to provide more balanced economic opportunities and greater social mobility for everyone.
Going ahead, the prevalence of extreme poverty in Asia Pacific is expected to come down below 1 per cent by 2030, while about 25 per cent population may reach at least the middle-class status, meaning to have income/consumption of USD 15 or more in a day (about ₹1,197 per day) adjusted to purchasing power parity.