Covid second wave drags business resumption: Nomura

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) fell to 64.5 for the week ended 9 May from 69.7 the prior week (that is, 35.5 percentage points (pp) below pre-pandemic levels). The index is now at levels last seen in mid-June, after having fully recovered in February. The index tracks a weekly dashboard to capture a host of ultra high-frequency data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}