The Indian government on Saturday released 15% of the amount under the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness (ECRP-II) Package to the states to improve health infrastructure, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya said an amount of ₹1,827.8 crore has been sent to the states and Union Territories under the Covid emergency response package. The amount constitutes 15% of the total allocation of ₹12,185 crore under the package.

In a tweet, the minister said, "15 per cent of the total amount of 'Emergency COVID-19 Response Package' fixed by the Central Government to empower the country to fight COVID-19 which means ₹1827.80 crore has been sent to the states and UTs. This package will prove helpful in the development of health infrastructure across the country."

He also shared infographics that showed the allocation to all the states and Union territories out of ₹1,827.8 crore.

The highest allocation of ₹281.98 crore has been made to Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar ( ₹154 crore), Rajasthan ( ₹132 crore) and Madhya Pradesh ( ₹131 crore).

Meanwhile, With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has gone up to 408920, accounting for 1.29 per cent of the total number of cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data showed.

Moreover, the cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 46.15 crore.

