Covid-19 delta variant pummels China’s services sector

Meanwhile, a global shortage of semiconductors, which has hit both production and demand in the manufacturing sector, “could be a problem that lingers on into at least 2022 and perhaps even into 2023 as chip manufacturers install more production lines," said Iris Pang, an economist with ING Bank in Hong Kong. On the nonmanufacturing side, Ms. Pang said Beijing’s clampdowns on the technology and education sectors would likely take a toll for months to come.