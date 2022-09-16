Covid-19 illnesses are keeping at least 500,000 workers out of US labor force, study says4 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Virus will weigh on workforce if infection rates continue, authors predict
Illness caused by Covid-19 shrank the U.S. labor force by around 500,000 people, a hit that is likely to continue if the virus continues to sicken workers at current rates, according to a new study released Monday.