Covid-19, inflation make a mess out of predictions

Meanwhile, polarized voters are inclined to blame errors and policy shifts on politics or incompetence rather than the inherent difficulty of making decisions under uncertainty. Evidence on the optimal response to Covid has steadily evolved, from washing hands and disinfecting surfaces to lockdowns to targeted restrictions to mask and vaccine mandates, yet public attitudes increasingly fall along partisan lines. The same is true for inflation: Democrats think it will average a bit above 2% in the next five years, around its historic level, while Republicans think it will top 4%, according to the University of Michigan.