Covid-19 pandemic gives new hope to one of the world’s fastest-shrinking countries

Overall, however, quality of life in Bulgaria lags far behind most of Europe. It is the poorest country in the European Union, and distrust of government institutions is rampant. Less than 30% of citizens are vaccinated against Covid-19, the lowest rate in the bloc. A study from Transparency International found that a fifth of residents said they paid a bribe to access healthcare in the previous year, the second highest rate in the EU, trailing only neighboring Romania.

