Companies are delaying sending employees back on the road this fall amid another surge in coronavirus cases.

Airlines and hotels had hoped that business travel—one of the most lucrative pillars of their business—would start to bounce back in the coming months. Those hopes are fading as the busy summer travel season peters out, and the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 postpones some companies’ plans to return to offices and resume in-person meetings and events.

“I’d say it’s a pause, as compared to continued growth. That said, we understand why it’s paused," Delta Air Lines Inc. Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said in an interview last week.

Delta said U.S. corporate travel returned to about 40% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, and the airline was predicting it would climb to 60% by September.

“We won’t be at 60%," Mr. Bastian said.

About 60% of the more than 400 business travelers who responded to a survey by Morning Consult for the American Hotel & Lodging Association said they would postpone coming trips.

Clarke Smith, an instructor for a company that provides training and consulting services for tech businesses, was set to take his first work trip last month, a few weeks after his company had started visiting clients in person again.

“Right about the time I started to get a little bit nervous is when they called and said, ‘Let’s pull the plug on this,’ " he said.

Most of the tech companies Mr. Smith works with have delayed their return to office, he said, following the lead of companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google. Mr. Smith said he now expects to remain virtual for the rest of the year.

The more contagious new variant is affecting the appetite for both business and leisure travel. Airline executives have said they have seen a slowdown in bookings and an uptick in cancellations in recent weeks.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last week urged unvaccinated people to forgo Labor Day travel and said even vaccinated people should consider the risks involved.

The European Union introduced a new layer of complexity last week when it recommended that members limit nonessential travel from the U.S. While most member countries have largely signaled they have no immediate plans to bar travel from the U.S., Sweden has said it would stop allowing American visitors, and others have started to change entry requirements.

The uncertainty has given some companies pause, corporate travel advisers say, while other executives say they weren’t planning to resume big international trips anyway.

“We’re not traveling internationally, period," said KPMG U.S. Chief Executive and Chair Paul Knopp, who leads roughly 33,000 U.S. employees at the professional-services firm. “We use Microsoft Teams, where I say I can be on three continents in one day."

Airport traffic has started to fade. On Tuesday, 1.35 million people passed through U.S. airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That is the lowest since May, though passenger volumes picked up again heading into the holiday weekend, with the TSA screening more than 2.1 million passengers Friday—close to the highs earlier in the summer.

Now the business travelers who would typically flood back to airports at this time of year might be staying put. In a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau conducted in August, 33% of small-business owners said they expect to have business travel expenses in the next six months, down from more than 37% about a month earlier.

Many people did get back to traveling for work this summer, taking their first trips after months at home.

Vlad Rozanovich, president of North America for computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd., took a business trip to New York last month, and he met with executives at several large banks. In one conference room, green and red check marks pasted to the table indicated where attendees could sit, and everyone wore masks. The in-person conversation flowed more naturally, Mr. Rozanovich said, with more small talk.

A casual conversation continued in the hallway, when a bank executive mentioned that the company may need to buy up to 20,000 high-end curved monitors for its reopened offices, information Mr. Rozanovich said he likely wouldn’t have gleaned had the meeting been a more structured conversation over video.

“This is why I like traveling and getting out to see customers," he said.

Burton M. Goldfield, CEO and president of TriNet Group Inc., a provider of human-resources services, said travel is strictly optional for his employees.

“What I am saying is: Before they even begin to make that decision, it needs to be a business critical meeting," he said.

Most companies haven’t grounded employees altogether, but many are tightening restrictions on who can travel and what types of trips are allowed, said Brandon Strauss, who advises businesses on their travel policies and serves as president of CapTrav, a company that captures corporate travel bookings data.

“We’re seeing brakes are being put on everywhere," he said. About 21% of travel managers surveyed by the Global Business Travel Association said their companies had introduced new travel restrictions in response to new variants, and another 25% said they were considering it.

Dell Technologies Inc. said in a memo to staff last month that domestic travel must be deemed both critical to the company’s business and customers and receive approval from an employee’s manager and vice president.

At the enterprise software company Citrix Systems Inc., travel remains “very, very limited," said CEO David Henshall. A small number of employees are making trips to meet face-to-face with clients or to resolve an issue at a customer site, he said, but most of the company operates over video or other tools. “Our travel is a small subset of what it used to be," Mr. Henshall said.

The most pressing question for travel companies is whether those shifts will end up becoming permanent.

Airline executives remain optimistic that business travel will eventually return in full force, even if it takes longer than they had hoped. Delta’s Mr. Bastian said, “It’ll be different, no question about it, but there’s no evidence that it’s going to disappear in any material way."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

