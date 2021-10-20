Covid-19 safety fight heats up between Biden administration and states

The federal government and other states have been at odds over vaccine rules. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, recently issued an executive order prohibiting any private entity from requiring its employees or customers to get vaccinated. Mr. Abbott’s directive came during the Biden administration’s rollout of vaccine requirements for private-sector workers, federal workers and government contractors. The rules for private-sector employers are expected to be finalized in the next few weeks, Julie Su, deputy secretary of Labor, has said.