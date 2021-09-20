Covid-19 vaccinations boost the global economy, but may not cure it alone

Many economists believe the drag from the virus and supply bottlenecks will ease from early 2022, in part because of continued vaccination. Economists at BNP Paribas on Wednesday lowered their 2021 U.S. economic growth forecast to 6% from 6.9%, and their China forecast to 8.2% from 8.7%. But they raised their 2022 U.S. forecast to 5.3% from 4.7%, and their China forecast to 5.6% from 5.3%. In essence, they see the Delta variant as a speed bump rather than something that will derail the recovery.