Covid-19 vaccine rollout falters in Bulgaria amid ‘perfect storm’ of mistrust, fake news

Bulgaria, a country of some seven million people, has fully vaccinated far less of its population than the EU average of 61% and the U.S. rate of 54%, according to Our World in Data, a project based at Oxford University. It has emerged as an extreme case study of the challenge to convince vaccine holdouts to get the shot. It also illustrates the risks if those efforts fail as the infectious Delta variant spreads. Bulgaria currently has the EU’s highest death and hospitalization rates relative to the population, according to Our World in Data.