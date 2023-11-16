Covid’s Biggest Economic Winner Is Running Out of Steam

Initially, these ties gave Ireland direct exposure to China’s meteoric growth. Now they are a source of vulnerability. A good example is the Wyeth Nutrition infant formula factory in Askeaton, in western Ireland, whose 491 employees were told last month that the facility would likely close in early 2026. The plant, owned by Swiss food giant Nestlé, produced for the Chinese market, where competition has intensified as Beijing aims to boost local suppliers while the number of babies is falling sharply.

