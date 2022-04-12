CPI inflation accelerates to a 17-month high in March

Fuel inflation eased to 7.52% in March from 8.73% in February. Brent crude oil prices eased to over $100 per barrel on Tuesday after touching a 14-year high of $139.13 per barrel last month and falling to under $100 per barrel mark on Monday. While the RBI-led monetary policy committee maintained a status quo on interest rates in its policy meeting last week, the tone changed from accommodative or growth focused to inflation targeting, suggesting that it may hike interest rates in FY23. “With the MPC having signaled an imminent stance change, the rate hike cycle may begin as early as June 2022, if the next CPI inflation print doesn’t significantly cool off from the March 2022 level. We now expect to see 50-75 bps of rate hikes by the end of Q2 FY2023, followed by a pause in H2 FY2023, and perhaps another 50 bps of hikes in FY2024," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings.

