CPI Inflation at 15-month peak pushes rate cut target to FY25; RBI likely to be on wait & watch mode3 min read 16 Aug 2023, 01:11 PM IST
India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation print in July came in at 7.44%, much above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6%, driven by high food and vegetable prices. The retail inflation in June was 4.81%.
While the Indian markets were already suffering from weak global cues, a shock came from the domestic side when the headline inflation in the economy surged to a 15-month peak.
