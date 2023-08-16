“We expect an upward revision in RBI’s 6.2% inflation expectation in Q2FY24 after the hotter than expected CPI print in July. We believe that the RBI’s policy decision last week had factored-in current Inflation print, moreover comfortable core inflation in July would act as a buffer for RBI to not tinker with the policy rates. Hence we continue to expect an extended pause unless inflationary pressures broaden across categories till MPCs next meet in Sep’23," said Hitesh Suvarna of JM Financial.

