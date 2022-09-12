CPI inflation climbs to 7% as food prices soar3 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 06:18 AM IST
Retail inflation stays above RBI tolerance limit of 6% for 8th month
Price pressures returned to the Indian economy in August, with retail inflation quickening to 7% after cooling to a five-month low in July. The increase, led by food prices, makes it the eighth month that retail inflation has stayed above the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6%, strengthening the case for continued monetary tightening.