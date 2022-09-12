CPI inflation climbs to 7% as food prices soar

“Core inflation calculated by excluding the transient component of CPI such as “food and beverages" and “fuel and light" was recorded at 5.9% in August, remaining below the tolerance limit of 6% for the fourth month," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the prices of major inputs like iron ore and steel have sobered in the global markets. “This coupled with the measures taken by the government to rationalize tariff structures of inputs to augment domestic supply has helped to keep cost push inflation in consumer items under control," it said.