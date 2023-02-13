CPI inflation for January rises 3-month high at 6.52%
- Earlier the retail inflation rate eased down to 5.72 per cent in December. It was 5.88 per cent in November, and 6.77 per cent in October 2022.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) or retail inflation for January rose to a three-month high at 6.52 per cent, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on 13 January.
