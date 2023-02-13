The Consumer Price Index (CPI) or retail inflation for January rose to a three-month high at 6.52 per cent, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on 13 January.

Earlier the retail inflation rate eased down to 5.72 per cent in December. It was 5.88 per cent in November, and 6.77 per cent in October 2022.

According to the details, the retail inflation returned to 6 per cent mark after the Reserve Bank of India raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent. The CPI inflation has now been above it for 40 months in a row, when compared with the medium-term target of 4 percent.

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 per cent in January, up from 4.19 per cent in December.

Data released by the MoSPI's National Statistical Office (NSO), shows that the rural retail inflation was 6.65 per cent, while the urban inflation was 4.79 per cent in January 2023.

Looking at the details, on a combined basis, the inflation in cereals and products rose by 16.12 percent, while eggs, milk, meat, and fish, it hovered between 6-9 per cent. However, the inflation declined for vegetables by 11.7 per cent, but spiked for spices by 21.09 per cent.

For food and beverages, the retail inflation rose by 6.19 per cent, while for clothing and footwear the inflations increased by 9.08 per cent. Housing inflation rose by 4.62 per cent, while fuel and light, the inflation rose by 10.84 per cent. For miscellaneous, it rose by 6.21 per cent.

Reactions on CPI data:

Vivek Rathi, Director-Research, Knight Frank India: “After softening to sub 6% for two consecutive months, headline inflation in India inched back to 6.5% in Jan 2023 which can get concerning for the RBI. The spike in Jan 2023 headline inflation was led by surge in food prices, primarily cereals. Inflationary pressure in Jan 2023 was witnessed across non-food categories as well.

Prices rise in categories such as clothing & footwear, fuel, etc. has consistently remained high. Similarly, inflation across core categories as well, continues to remain sticky at 6%. This, overall increase in prices has caused shrinkage in disposable incomes of the households which could impact their purchasing capacity. Lenders may also take an adverse view of the loan repayment capacity of borrowers.

So far in FY23, inflation has averaged at 6.8%, 200bps higher than the 5-year average witnessed between FY17-22. In response to high inflation, the RBI has hiked the repo rate by 250bps to 6.5% in FY23.

In the coming months, revival in service sector which could potentially boost demand would further add to inflationary pressure, especially in the core categories. As inflationary pressure continues to sustain, in our view, the RBI is unlikely to stop its rate hike cycle any time soon. We expect the moderate pace of repo rate hike to continue for the next few MPC meetings in FY24."

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International: “The January CPI inflation print at 6.52% is a cause of concern, it is a 3-month high. The inflation has spiked after two months of moderation. What is also concerning is the core inflation above the 6% mark. Food inflation at 5.94% and elevated pulses prices are primarily responsible for the elevated inflation. The high crude prices are reflected in the fuel and lighting components. The vegetable prices cooled off as expected during the months of the winter season.

The sudden spike in the inflation numbers, when the central bank was showing signs of comfort with the inflation trend is likely to have a bearing on the rate action. If the inflation stays elevated for another month or two, it will have a negative impact in the form of another rate hike in April and further liquidity tightening."