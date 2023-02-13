CPI inflation for January rises 3-month high at 6.52%

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International: “The January CPI inflation print at 6.52% is a cause of concern, it is a 3-month high. The inflation has spiked after two months of moderation. What is also concerning is the core inflation above the 6% mark. Food inflation at 5.94% and elevated pulses prices are primarily responsible for the elevated inflation. The high crude prices are reflected in the fuel and lighting components. The vegetable prices cooled off as expected during the months of the winter season.