CPI inflation moderates further in June to 7.01% 12 Jul 2022
Consumer Price Index inflation moderated to 7.01% in June from 7.04% in May, helped by slower increases in food prices
Retail inflation eased further in June after falling in the previous month as well from the eight-year high it hit in the month of April but remained well above the central bank’s upper tolerance level, maintaining pressure on policymakers to check unrelenting price rise.