CPI inflation moderates further in June to 7.01%

Retail inflation eased further in June after falling in the previous month as well from the eight-year high it hit in the month of April but remained well above the central bank’s upper tolerance level, maintaining pressure on policymakers to check unrelenting price rise.

Consumer Price Index inflation moderated to 7.01% in June from 7.04% in May, helped by slower increases in food prices, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed.

CPI inflation stood at 7.79% in April, an eight year high level that reflected fast rising food prices prices and a heated commodity cycle keeping oil prices at multi month high levels.

It was 6.26% in June 2021. The easing of inflation, is largely on account of food prices rise remaining moderate during June even though indices of most items including cereals, meat and fish, egg, milk products, vegetables, beverages, snacks remained moderately higher in June over the previous month.

The inflation numbers for June has been determined by collecting price data from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all states/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster, a MosPI statement said. During the month of June 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.7% villages and 98.2% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.8% for rural and 93.7% for urban.

Among the states, inflation continues to be high ester in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.