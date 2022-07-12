CPI inflation moderates further in June to 7.01%

The inflation numbers for June has been determined by collecting price data from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all states/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster, a MosPI statement said. During the month of June 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.7% villages and 98.2% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.8% for rural and 93.7% for urban.