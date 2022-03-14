CPI inflation remains over RBI comfort zone, WPI inflation inches up

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : India’s retail inflation accelerated to an eight- month high in February led by elevated prices of food and manufactured goods, official data showed. It remained over the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the second month in a rowWholesale inflation rose further in February, staying in double digits for the 11th straight month on the back of a spike in prices of energy, metals and chemicals, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted global supplies and stoked up international oil and commodity prices.Inflation is expected to remain elevated going forward in view of the escalating geopolitical tensions, economists cautioned. The RBI is expected to revise upwards the inflation forecast for 2022-23 of 4.5% in the upcoming policy meeting in April.Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.07% in February compared to 6.01% in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. Meanwhile, wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rose to 13.11% in February as against 12.96% in the previous month, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry released earlier during the day showed.“The heightened geopolitical risks due to Russia-Ukraine have led to a resurgence in energy prices resulting in cost push inflation. Against this backdrop, we expect the retail inflation to remain close to the upper tolerance band of RBI in the near term… A flare up in crude oil prices, which were at $129.51 per barrel in the international markets as on 7 March is expected to keep the energy prices, logistics and transportation costs high in the foreseeable future. We expect the wholesale inflation to remain in double-digits in the near term," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist, India Ratings and Research.The high CPI inflation was led by food inflation touching an 15-month high of 5.93% in February from 5.58% in January. Food items like cereals, meats, egg, vegetables, and pulses witnessed higher inflation, while items like edible oil, fruits, milk, sugar & confectionary and non-alcoholic beverages and prepared meals saw a decline in inflation in February.Fuel inflation eased to 8.73% in February from 9.32% in January. Fuel and power inflation under the WPI eased to 31.50% in February from 32.27% in January.Brent crude oil prices eased to $107 per barrel on Monday after touching a 14-year high of $139.13 per barrel last week over tight global supplies.Economists expect the impact of high commodity prices to show up in inflation indices in the coming months.“The transmission of higher commodity prices to the WPI inflation will be relatively rapid. However, in an uncertain demand scenario, output prices that reflect in the CPI basket may adjust relatively slowly. Moreover, an eventual cut in excise duty could absorb a portion of the impact of higher crude on the retail selling prices of petrol and diesel and therefore on the CPI inflation," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd. Nevertheless, higher edible oil prices will exert pressure on the food inflation in March 2022," added Nayar.The RBI-led monetary policy committee maintained a status quo on interest rates in its policy meeting last month to support growth, however economists expect the central bank to consider hiking rates from the second quarter of the next fiscal in view of increasing inflationary pressures.“The RBI is now faced with Hobson’s choice of pushing growth or controlling inflation. Although the escalation in prices is mainly due to the supply disruptions it will not be long before it can spill over to the demand side and force the RBI to give up the accommodative stance," said M Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Adviser at Brickwork Ratings.. We expect the RBI to revise the inflation forecast upwards for the next fiscal from its current estimate of 4.5% and start focusing on inflation from the next meeting of the monetary policy committee, he added.Core inflation under the CPI, which is non-food and non-fuel inflation, inched down marginally to 5.01% in February from 5.96% in January 2022, it remained over the 5% level for 21 straight months.Clothing & footwear inflation stood at a 99-month high of 8.86% on the back of elevated cotton prices. Households goods & services inflation was at a 96-month high in February at 7.22%. “Firms across sectors are increasingly passing on the high input costs into their output prices to safeguard their margins despite tepid demand. We expect this trend to continue in the near term. Although inflation of both ‘transport and communications’ and ‘fuel and light’ declined in February they continue to be in high single digits," said Sinha of India Ratings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

