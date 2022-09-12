CPI inflation rises to 7% in August from 6.71% in July

CPI inflation rises to 7% in August from 6.71% in July1 min read . 06:48 PM IST
- Food inflation in August 2022 grew 7.62% as against 6.75% in July, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office
NEW DELHI :Consumer prices in the country returned to 7 per cent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July, according to data released on Monday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Food inflation in August 2022 grew 7.62% as against 6.75% in July, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office on September 12.
Food inflation which accounts for nearly half the consumer price index (CPI) basket soared as prices of essential crops like wheat, rice and and pulses were driven higher.
India’s retail inflation has been above RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for eight consecutive months.
This may add pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike interest rates more aggressively in coming months. The Central Bank’s next policy decision is due on 30 September.