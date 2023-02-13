CPI inflation surge to a 3-month high in Jan
- The unexpected surge in headline inflation has raised the likelihood of further tightening of the monetary policy in April, with economists estimating inflation to remain over the 6% mark over the coming months due to sticky core inflation
NEW DELHI : India’s retail inflation accelerated to a three month high in January, reverting to over the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% after a gap of two months, led by a spike in food prices and elevated prices in the non-food segment, official data showed.
The unexpected surge in headline inflation has raised the likelihood of further tightening of the monetary policy in April, with economists estimating inflation to remain over the 6% mark over the coming months due to sticky core inflation.
Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hardened to 6.52% in January, after declining to a one-year low level of 5.72% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.
Core inflation, which is non-food, non-fuel inflation remained over the 6% mark at 6.2% in January.
“The CPI inflation recorded a sharper-than-expected spike in January 2023, led by an unexpectedly acute jump in food inflation. Following the surge in the Jan 2023 CPI inflation print, we have revised our forecast for the fourth quarter of FY23 average CPI inflation to 6.2% from 6.0%, which exceeds the projection released last week by the monetary policy committee, suggesting that another rate hike may be in the offing in April 2023," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.
