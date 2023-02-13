CPI inflation surge to a 3-month high in Jan

Inflation had eased to below the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the first time in 11 months in November. The RBI in the policy meet last week cut inflation projection 2022-23 to 6.5% from 6.7% estimated earlier, even as central bank governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned about the elevated core inflation.“We expect the core inflation to remain elevated in February-March 2023 given the ongoing pass-through of higher input costs by producers, amidst robust demand for services," added Nayar.The RBI led monetary policy committee on 8 February hiked the repo rate for the sixth time by a smaller 25 basis points (bps) to 6.5%.“The RBI's decision and stance remains vindicated by this number and it would be fair to surmise that if inflation remains above 6% mark in the next couple of months there could be a further rate hike considered though it is a low probability event as things stand. There is scope for some the government to consider action on the taxes front especially fuel - both centre and states to cool down inflation," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.Food inflation rose sharply to 6.19% in January from 4.58% in December led by rising prices of most segments.Vegetable prices deflation eased to 11.7% in January from 15.08% in December. Inflation hardened in case of cereals, eggs, meat and fish, milk products, and oils and fat. Inflation in cereals rose to 16.18% from 13.79% in the previous month. Inflation in the case of eggs rose to 8.78% from 6.91% in December.“Rise in food and beverage inflation has been across all commodity groups barring prepared oils and fats, sugar and confectionery, and fruits. Government’s decision of 3 Million tonnes open market sale of wheat was targeted towards cooling off wheat prices. However, despite open market sales the market prices haven’t cooled off," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research, adding that they expect February headline retail inflation to remain around 6.5%. “It is expected to be moderate from March 2023," he said.