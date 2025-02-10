Retail inflation likely eased to 5-month low of 4.5% in January: Mint poll
Summary
- Economists expect inflation to continue easing in the coming months on the back of easing food prices, supporting the central bank’s decision to cut the policy repo rate.
India’s retail inflation likely eased to a five-month low of 4.5% in January, according to a Mint poll of 22 economists. This will be significantly below the 5.2% print recorded in December, mainly due to the continuing softness in the price of food, particularly vegetables.