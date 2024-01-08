India's retail inflation, or consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, for December is likely to show a slight rise while core inflation could fall below 4 per cent for the first time since March 2020, according to Barclays.

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, was at 4.87 per cent in October, down from 5.02 per cent in September and 6.83 per cent in August. However, it rebounded in November to a three-month high of 5.5 per cent.

"We estimate that CPI inflation rose modestly in December to 5.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven higher mostly by unfavourable base effects," said Barclays.

Barclays expects core inflation to continue its moderating trend, slowing to 3.99 per cent year-on-year in December from 4.05 per cent in November.

"Retracement in global energy prices (crude oil, coal, natural gas) is helping ease input costs for firms, and despite resilient domestic demand, demand-pull pressures are not visible in core inflation components," said Barclays.

"Some base effects should also help pull down inflation in the clothing and footwear, and miscellaneous categories. Households' near-term (three months ahead) inflation expectations also have declined, though one-year ahead expectations have risen. Input and output price PMIs for the manufacturing sector for December also remain contained," Barclays said.

Food inflation likely rose on year-on-year terms due to a low base, while lower fuel and core inflation should offset the rise to some extent, said the global financial firm.

The December CPI print is due on Friday, January 12.

Barclays expects food inflation to rise to 8.3 per cent in December from 8 per cent in November. It expects on a sequential basis, food CPI to fall 1.1 per cent month-on-month, aided by a sharp correction in the prices of onions and tomatoes, and early signs of easing momentum in prices for pulses, cereals, spices and sugar – the other staples that have been driving food inflation in the past few months.

Barclays said after rising sharply in November, retail prices of onions have begun cooling down and are gradually retracing back to October levels.

"The government extended the export ban on onions until March 2024, and procurement through local agencies has contributed to increased availability, thereby leading to lower prices. The truckers' strike has curtailed food supplies in some parts of the country, which may be reflected in the January CPI print," Barclays said.

