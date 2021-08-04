It has been a little over four years since the Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) system was put in place. The system hasn’t been able to live up to its expectations. GST was expected to help improve the overall tax to gross domestic product ratio, and lead to an increased transfer of central taxes to state governments. Nevertheless, as we see here, in 2020-21, the share of state governments in the taxes earned by the central government fell to a five-year low of ₹5.95 trillion. Of course, all of this wasn’t because of GST not meeting expectations.

There are multiple reasons why GST hasn’t met the expectations that were set. One reason for this lies in the overall complicated nature of the system. The fact that the GST website kept breaking down did not help either. As the Fifteenth Finance Commission report pointed out: “Lower GST revenues than what was expected in the initial phase could be attributed to several changes in rates, returns, shifting timelines for filing of returns… technical glitches and cumbersome compliance processes." But over and above these reasons, like in any other tax system, a lot of tax evasion has also happened over the last four years. As the Fifteenth Finance Commission report pointed out: “Delays and non-compliance in filing returns, especially of the comprehensive GSTR1, makes it difficult to monitor tax evasion on a regular basis."

Further, fake invoices were generated to claim false input tax credit and undermine the system. Other aspects like furnishing fake credentials at the time of registration along with mis-declaration of classification, have had a role to play in this.

In a recent answer to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha, the government shared some data on the evasion of GST. The following table shows that data.

View Full Image Source: Rajya Sabha Unstarred Question Number 1673. Answered on August 3, 2021.

As can be seen from the table, between April 2019 and June 2021, the government managed to detect GST evasion of ₹97,658 crore. Of this, ₹32,619 crore, or a little over a third, has been recovered by the government. This has been done through the matching of invoices to weed out fake invoices. Other ways like the introduction of Aadhaar authentication for the processing of new registration application have been put in place. As the government pointed out in the Rajya Sabha answer referred to in the above table: “Applicants not opting for Aadhaar authentication or failing authentication are subjected to physical verification of the principal place of business before grant of registration." This helps in cracking down on those presenting fake credentials at the time of registering.

Provisions have also been made to prevent fake dealers and shell companies to pass on fake credit. The government has also talked about the bulk suspensions based on business intelligence. This seems like a euphemism for the government using Big Data and information technology to identify suspicious transactions under GST.

Of course, the recovery of ₹32,619 crore is small change at best. Nevertheless, the fact that the government has been able to crack down on evasion in various ways, has helped in increasing the GST collections. Since the launch of the GST, collections have been greater than ₹1 trillion in a month during 19 months. Of these 19 months, 16 have been post April 2019. This tells us that the crackdown on evasion in various ways has helped the government shore up GST revenues. To conclude, for the next level of expansion in GST revenues to happen, the government needs to show some diligence in simplifying the system.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.

