Crackdown on GST evasion has helped increase tax revenue

As can be seen from the table, between April 2019 and June 2021, the government managed to detect GST evasion of ₹97,658 crore. Of this, ₹32,619 crore, or a little over a third, has been recovered by the government. This has been done through the matching of invoices to weed out fake invoices. Other ways like the introduction of Aadhaar authentication for the processing of new registration application have been put in place. As the government pointed out in the Rajya Sabha answer referred to in the above table: “Applicants not opting for Aadhaar authentication or failing authentication are subjected to physical verification of the principal place of business before grant of registration." This helps in cracking down on those presenting fake credentials at the time of registering.