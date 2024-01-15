Crash Parties, Escape Dull Chitchat and Make Powerful Friends: What Davos Elites Know
Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST
SummaryThe elbow-rubbing tactics on display in the Swiss Alps this week can apply to any business gathering or cocktail party, regardless of your VIP status.
For a master class in power networking, it’s tough to beat the one taking place in the Swiss Alps this week.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less