Crash Parties, Escape Dull Chitchat and Make Powerful Friends: What Davos Elites Know

For a master class in power networking, it’s tough to beat the one taking place in the Swiss Alps this week.

The annual World Economic Forum brings the planet’s power brokers together for morning-to-past-midnight meetings over coffee, cocktails and fondue. For the thousands of CEOs, billionaires, intellectuals and world leaders descending on Davos, the setting is unrivaled in its potential to spark relationships, dealmaking and big ideas for the year ahead. After all, there are few other places where you can run into Al Gore at the hotel bar and wait next to Bill Gates to pass through the metal detectors.

Maximizing all that powerful proximity and turning it into actual connections takes skill, chutzpah and the ability to think on your feet. What to do if you spot Sting in the elevator? How to know whether a tête-à-tête merits more than a minute of your time? And how do you divine someone’s importance without peering at the badge dangling at their midsection?

The tricks of Davos movers and shakers can apply to any business gathering or cocktail party, regardless of your VIP status. Here’s how they do it.

Names and spaces

For Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, getting the most out of the high-powered gathering often comes down to location—in this case, the top of a staircase in the Davos Congress Center, the main hub of the event.

The Davos regular says he plans to spend an hour each day of the forum perched there or in an adjacent hallway. Why? In a single hour—amid a packed calendar of meetings, lunches, dinners and other engagements—he might see 100 people he’d otherwise not encounter all year.

“The amount of serendipity that happens is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced," said Benioff, who has attended the forum for two decades and hosts parties and gatherings that people vie all week to get into. “It’s an incredible thing."

Benioff has a hack for dealing with a common conundrum in Davos and beyond—forgetting your conversation partner’s name. The Salesforce chief says he sometimes takes photos of their badges if he isn’t able to take notes. If he exchanges contact information with someone, he gives his cellphone number or email and recommends they text, email or tweet at him.

“I’m generous with my contact information," he said. (At least one reporter can attest to that.)

Or, simply ask the person to repeat their name, says Alisa Cohn, an executive coach and author attending her third Davos. She phrases the question with a touch of humor, asking: “‘Listen, this has been a great conversation, and I’ve already forgotten your name. Can you remind me?’"

Few people respond poorly, she said. “The truth is, they will ask you the same question because they forgot your name, too."

Big deal, or big whoop?

Seated next to an unfamiliar guest at a dinner or lunch, several CEOs said they weren’t above stealth under-the-table googling, surreptitiously reading up on their Davos dining companions to make better conversation or to understand what, exactly, it is that they do.

When introducing herself to someone new, Cohn gives people conversational “hooks" to latch on to. For her, that means explaining she is also an angel investor, based in New York, and a fitness fanatic with a love of kettlebells. The icebreaker often spurs people to detail their own fitness routines.

True Davos experts know how to escape a long, dull or—horrors!—low-status conversation partner. Nick Studer, head of consulting firm Oliver Wyman Group and a longtime Davos attendee, believes there’s value in all sorts of conversations. But he has perfected the art of extraction with a favorite line: “Anyways, it’s obviously fantastic [chatting]. I mustn’t keep you from your guests."

Most people follow his lead, he said, “as long as you wrap it up appropriately and politely."

No ‘Windexing’

One big Davos no-no is what the finance executive Anthony Scaramucci has come to describe as “Windexing."

Say you are chatting with someone interesting, but notice out of the corner of your eye that the British prime minister or a well-known billionaire-entrepreneur walks into a room. You may suddenly feel the urge to move on, and look past the person you’re talking to “like he’s a sheet of glass," Scaramucci said. “Don’t be that person."

Instead, apologize for needing to end the conversation, he said, and offer to circle back if there is time.

Scaramucci, founder of the hedge-fund investment firm SkyBridge Capital and, very briefly, communications director for the Trump administration, started jetting to Davos in 2007.

He hosts a popular and well-attended wine night there each year. Over time, he has learned a tactic for getting into a must-attend party—even when he’s not invited.

“I crash every single party that I can possibly crash," Scaramucci said.

Several years ago, at a party held by a Russian oligarch, a security guard stopped Scaramucci because he wasn’t on the list. Scaramucci says he didn’t blink. Instead, he disarmed.

“I said, ‘I know I’m not on the list. I’m Vince Vaughn from ‘Wedding Crashers,’" he recalled. “Five minutes later, I was eating the caviar and drinking the vodka."

When Scaramucci spots a mega luminary he’s dying to meet, he tries to be authentic. He says he developed a friendship with David Rubenstein, co-founder of the private-equity giant Carlyle Group, by introducing himself in Davos years ago.

“I just walked over to him. I said, ‘Hey, listen, I watched you on TV, I’ve seen your interviews and I’m a great admirer of yours,’" Scaramucci said. “People are incredibly nice. Don’t make the mistake of thinking they don’t want to meet you."

Tight timing

At major conclaves like Davos, Scaramucci and others say it is important to realize you can’t do it all. Prioritization is key.

Denelle Dixon, who runs the nonprofit Stellar Development Foundation, said her organization sets a theme for the conference so executives can take meetings with government officials and others around that sharp topic. This year, it’s blockchain’s role in expanding access to the financial system. (Davos loves a buzzword.) “It allows us to really focus," she said.

Saying no is essential. Salesforce’s Benioff and his team usually meet with roughly half of the 600 CEOs attending Davos. But a request for five or 15 minutes of his time is likely to fail if the person isn’t a critical customer or somebody he already knows well.

“It’s not going to get part of my time," he says. “Maybe it’ll get part of somebody else’s time."

Write to Chip Cutter at chip.cutter@wsj.com and Emily Glazer at Emily.Glazer@wsj.com