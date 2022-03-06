Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / Credit growth being driven primarily by retail loans, says CareEdge Ratings

Credit growth being driven primarily by retail loans, says CareEdge Ratings

In the past two to three years, credit growth was also depressed due to resolution of high value bad loans which pushed down the headline numbers.
1 min read . 02:35 PM IST Livemint

  • Credit growth, the rating agency said, had been muted from February 2020 to July 2021 due to covid-19 outbreak and deleveraging of balance sheet by large corporates, also hesitant to undertake fresh capex due to growth uncertainties and lower utilization

Mumbai: Banks reported credit growth of 7.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) for the fortnight ended 11 February, mainly driven by retail loans, CareEdge Ratings (formerly Care Ratings) said in a note.

However, it declined sequentially by approximately 30 bps from the previous fortnight ended on 28 January, it said. In absolute terms, credit outstanding stood at 115.5 trillion, increasing by 8.4 trillion over the last twelve months.

Credit growth, the rating agency said, had been muted from February 2020 to July 2021 due to covid-19 outbreak and deleveraging of balance sheet by large corporates, also hesitant to undertake fresh capex due to growth uncertainties and lower utilization. 

Further, in the past two-three years, credit growth was also depressed due to resolution of high value bad loans which pushed down the headline numbers. With the high value corporate non-performing assets (NPAs) resolution now seemingly under control, the pressure on corporate headline numbers now looks better, it said.

With the union budget 2022-23 focusing on the expansion of capex and infrastructure, credit demand may pick up from industry.

Credit outstanding of the retail segment rose by 11.4% y-o-y in January due to growth in housing, vehicle, and other personal loans driven by an uptick in economic activities, festive seasons, low-interest rates and higher discounts.

