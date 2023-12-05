Credit policy: the language, and other factors to look out for

RBI has already made its impact on the growth of unsecured loans of banks, and hence, from a regulatory point of view, there may not be any new significant policy. There could be some changes expected in GDP forecasts as the Q2 growth rate of 7.6% was much higher than RBI’s projection of 6.5%. This is important as it would throw light on the second half of the financial year, as there are several conflicting data sets that both support as well as question the growth story. The state of the rural economy falls in the latter category.

