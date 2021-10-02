Credit ratings upgrades at a decade’s high in Apr-Sep

India Ratings and Research upgraded ratings of 150 issuers while downgrading only 49 issuers during this period. This is in stark contrast to the trend witnessed in the past two years when downgrades far exceeded upgrades. The corporate downgrade to upgrade ratio was at a low of 0.3 compared to 2.1 in the first half of FY21 and 1.4 in the full year. Defaults of cooperative issuers in H1FY22 were also lower at 1.4% against 2% in the first half of FY21.