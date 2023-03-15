Credit Suisse Live Updates: Swiss govt under 'pressure' to intervene, says Report

Amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and its impact on the stock market over the week, Switzerland is facing pressure from at least one major government to intervene on Credit Suisse, citing the systemic nature of the bank, news agency Reuters reported on 15 March.
Over fears of of contagion from the collapse of two US banks and its annual report citing 'material weaknesses' in internal controls, Credit Suisse's market value had already taken a heavy blow this week, reported news agency AFP.
As per the latest report, Credit Suisse shares closed down by over 30 percent. The US Treasury monitoring Credit Suisse and in touch with global peers, added the agency.
15 Mar 2023, 11:27 PM IST
Credit Suisse shares drop by as much as 30.8%: Report
Credit Suisse shares dropped by as much as 30.8%, leading a 7% fall in the European banking index, while five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for the flagship Swiss bank hit a new record high, reviving fears of a broader threat to the financial system, reported Reuters on Wednesday.