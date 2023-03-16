Credit Suisse crisis: US bank CDS prices surge as contagion concern widens

Credit Suisse crisis: US bank CDS prices surge as contagion concern widens3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Financial stocks and bonds have shed hundreds of billions of dollars in value since the demise of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank rocked global markets and impaired virtually every asset class.
A jump in the costs for Wall Street banks to insure bonds against default on Wednesday were another worrisome indicator of credit stress for investors as regulators try to shore up balance sheets to dispel worries about contagion from the crisis at Credit Suisse and U.S. regional banks.
