Credit Suisse to get liquidity backstop if needed: Switzerland’s central bank

Credit Suisse to get liquidity backstop if needed: Switzerland’s central bank1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 01:33 AM IST
Shares in Credit Suisse fell by a record amount Wednesday and its bonds fell to levels that signal deep financial distress, as doubts over the scandal-ridden lender combined with a global selloff in banking stocks.
Switzerland’s central bank and financial regulator said Credit Suisse Group AG will receive a liquidity backstop if needed, in an effort to arrest the slump in confidence around the troubled lender.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×