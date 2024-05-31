There has been no waiver of loans for any industrialist, finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Creditors have recovered assets amounting to ₹15,183 crore lost on account of bank fraud as of December 2023 following strict action taken by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She said the ED investigated 1,105 bank fraud cases, resulting in the attachment of proceeds of crime amounting to ₹64,920 crore.

The minister said in a social media post that no leniency was shown in recovering bad loans, especially from large defaulters, and there was been no "waiver" of loans for any industrialist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She said Opposition leaders are still unable to distinguish between write-offs and waivers.

'Write-offs' are as per the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, and banks actively pursue the recovery of bad loans even after writing them off their books. This meant that between 2014 and 2023, banks had recovered more than ₹10 trillion from bad loans, the minister said in the post.

The government’s policy response to recognition of stress, resolution of stressed accounts, recapitalization and reforms in banks, have improved the financial health and robustness of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) significantly since 2014.

During FY 2023-24, PSBs recorded the highest-ever net profit of ₹1.41 trillion, almost four times higher than ₹36,270 crore in FY 2014.

Net NPAs of PSBs also declined to 0.76% in March 2024 – from 3.92% in March 2015, and from a peak of 7.97% in March 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Improved financial health has also meant that bank credit growth (non-food) was 16% in FY24, the highest in the last 10 years. Even agricultural credit has increased 2.5-fold to ₹21.55 trillion in FY 2022-23 from ₹8.45 trillion in FY 2014-15.

‘Robust banking sector a ship on which economies sail’ “A robust banking sector is a ‘ship on which economies sail. We've turned banks from being 'NPA-laden nightmares' into 'Pillars of Jan Kalyan'. From having a ‘Twin Balance Sheet Problem’, we now have a ‘Twin Balance Sheet Advantage," the finance minister said in her post.

The twin balance sheet problem is a reference to stressed banks and over-leveraged companies in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister said that reforms have led to significant improvement in banking health, raising PSBs' ability to raise capital (equity and bonds) from the market. PSBs have mobilized capital of ₹4.34 trillion from the market between FY 2014-15 to FY 2023-24.

“We will continue to take decisive measures to strengthen and stabilize our banking system, ensuring banks’ support India's growth path to Viksit Bharat by 2047," Sitharaman said in the post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Criticizing previous Congress-led governments for bringing stress in the banking segment, Sitharaman said that the seeds of the NPA crisis were sown during the @INCIndia -led UPA era through what she called "phone banking" – loans were given to undeserving businesses under pressure from UPA leaders and party functionaries.

“Under the UPA, obtaining loans from banks often depended on powerful connections rather than a solid business proposition. Banks were forced to neglect proper due diligence and risk assessment before sanctioning these loans. This led to a massive increase in Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) and institutionalized graft. Various measures by our government and the RBI, such as the Asset Quality Review, disclosed hidden mountains of NPAs and ended the accounting tricks used to hide them," the FM said.

This problem starved the nation of essential credit flow needed for development as banks became reluctant to lend to new borrowers, especially MSMEs, the backbone of economic growth and job creation, she said adding that the situation also slowed growth to a decade-low level and Banks also suffered huge losses and erosion of capital due to higher provisioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The finance minister said two former RBI Governors had exposed the level of decay in the system left by the UPA regime. “Raghuram Rajan, who also participated in @RahulGandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, described the NPA crisis during the UPA era as a “historic phenomenon of irrational exuberance. Similarly, former Governor Urjit Patel noted that the functioning of PSBs under the UPA suffered from “a perennial shortcoming on account of bureaucratic inertia and political meddling," the minister said.

The minister also said that since 2020, the Deposit Insurance Coverage Limit has increased to ₹5 lakh from ₹1 lakh. It was last increased in 1993 to ₹1 lakh from ₹30,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of Sept 2023, 97.93% of accounts and 44.2% of total assessable deposits are fully protected under DICGC. At the end of FY 2013- 14, only 92.94% accounts were fully protected and 31.2% of assessable deposits were insured.

In her post, the finance minister said that the Modi government’s reforms addressed credit discipline, recognition and resolution of stress, responsible lending and improved governance where political interference in banks were replaced with professional integrity and independence.

The minister said the government has considered banks as partners in ensuring financial inclusion and accordingly several schemes and programmes were launched to bring the unbanked into the banking system and making credit accessible to all segments of the society. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are over 520 million PM Jan Dhan accounts with total deposits exceeding ₹2.31 trillion. Over 55% of Jan Dhan accounts belong to women, and more than 66% are in rural areas. During COVID, 206 million women received money directly into their Jan Dhan accounts. Also,

almost all citizens across India have access to banking touchpoints within a 5 km radius.

JAM Trinity has become the foundation of PM Modi’s 'Garib Kalyan' initiatives, significantly improving lives by enabling DBT and eliminating leakages, the finance minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!