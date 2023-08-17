NEW DELHI : Miners discovering critical and deep-seated minerals may be allowed a revenue share from the block over the entire 50-year lease period, two people aware of the plans said.

Miners may also be given the right to carve out as many mineral blocks from the prospected areas that would be auctioned for mining lease later, ensuring recurring returns for the standalone mining entity over the life of different mines with varied mineral deposits.

These would be part of the rules for the auction exploration licence (EL) that would be given for the first time after Parliament’s monsoon session cleared amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

The revenue-share plan is expected to attract so-called junior mining companies into mineral exploration and aid the discovery and production of 29 critical and deep-seated minerals, including lithium, copper, gold, silver, diamond, molybdenum and cadmium, which are largely imported.

“The proposal on exploration licence and reward for discovery is expected to enhance exploration coverage in the country and facilitate faster adoption of advanced technologies required for these difficult and expensive mineral exploration projects," said one of the two people cited above, an official overseeing the implementation of the amended MMDR Act.

The mines ministry did not respond to a query till press time. But the official cited above said rules governing the grant of new ELs would be finalized over the next few weeks, and the first set of licences may be issued before the year ends.

Before MMDR was amended, there were only two types of mineral concessions for private entities through auction—mining lease for undertaking mining operations and composite licence for undertaking prospecting operations followed by mining operations. There was no provision for the grant of a mineral concession for undertaking the full range of exploration, starting from reconnaissance to prospecting operations.

Across the world, exploration of deep-seated minerals is done by smaller mining companies which get exploration rights over a large area on the basis of available baseline survey data to explore the area from the reconnaissance stage and bring it up to the level required for starting mining operations. The changes in MMDR have brought India’s systems on par with global practices, as it also proposes to offer large mineral-bearing areas to exploration licensees.

The bid criteria will be the percentage revenue share that the holder of EL would take from the auction premium payable by the lessee to the state government on its successful auction for a mining lease over the full 50-year mining lease period. The preferred bidder for EL will be selected through reverse bidding for a share in the auction premium payable by the mining lease (ML) holder. Also, the bidder quoting the lowest percentage bid will be the preferred bidder for EL.

The EL is valid for five years and can be extendable by a year. The EL holder will have to relinquish 75% area so that only 25% remains with the holder after three years. Upon completion of exploration, the state government will complete an auction of the area for mining lease within a year from submission of the Geological Report by the EL holder. In case the state government does not auction the area for ML within the said period, the central government may conduct an auction.

India has 688,000 sq. km of Obvious Geological Potential areas, out of which about 197,000 sq. km high-potential area has been identified by the Geological Survey of India under reconnaissance survey (G4). More G4 blocks can be discovered in OGP areas by applying special techniques like Aero-Geophysical, Magneto-Telluric, Deep Seismic Reflection Surveys, etc. Even in a 170,000 sq. km high-potential area, more G4 blocks can be discovered by applying such special techniques. Currently, only 1% of the worldwide budget for exploration is spent in India.

Exploration in mineral-rich countries is mostly done by junior mining companies which focus on discovering new deposits of minerals of high demand or high value. However, there is no presence of junior mining companies in India.

The EL process is foreseen to create an enabling mechanism where the exploration agencies will bring in expertise from across the world in the acquisition, processing and interpretation value chain of exploration and leverage the risk-taking ability to the discovery of mineral deposits through the adoption of expertise and technologies. The blocks explored by these agencies would then be available for auction for mining lease directly, which will fetch better state revenues.