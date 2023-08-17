Critical mineral explorers may get revenue share over 50 years

The EL is valid for five years and can be extendable by a year. The EL holder will have to relinquish 75% area so that only 25% remains with the holder after three years. Upon completion of exploration, the state government will complete an auction of the area for mining lease within a year from submission of the Geological Report by the EL holder. In case the state government does not auction the area for ML within the said period, the central government may conduct an auction.