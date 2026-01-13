Critical minerals in focus as India attends session hosted by Scott Bessent, Ashwini Vaishnaw hails ‘positive’ meeting

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday hailed the “positive meeting” organised by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, which discussed the strengthening resilience in the global supply chain of critical minerals.
In the key ministerial meeting organised by Bessent, India highlighted its strong commitment to secure and strengthen critical mineral supply chains.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
