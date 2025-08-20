Govt to steer design of cross-border insolvency regime, special NCLT bench likely
The government will lead the creation of a cross-border insolvency regime under the IBC Amendment Bill 2025, rather than delegating the task to IBBI. A special NCLT bench is likely to streamline processes, enhance efficiency in cross-border bankruptcy cases and help boost India's business ranking.
New Delhi: Given the sensitivity of dealing with foreign courts, the corporate affairs ministry, in consultation with the law ministry, will design India’s cross-border insolvency regime under the IBC Amendment Bill 2025. The move will ensure direct government involvement in deciding the key aspects of the framework by way of rules, rather than leaving it to be covered by regulations issued by bankruptcy rule-maker, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).