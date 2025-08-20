New Delhi: Given the sensitivity of dealing with foreign courts, the corporate affairs ministry, in consultation with the law ministry, will design India’s cross-border insolvency regime under the IBC Amendment Bill 2025. The move will ensure direct government involvement in deciding the key aspects of the framework by way of rules, rather than leaving it to be covered by regulations issued by bankruptcy rule-maker, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

The ministries will draft the cross-border insolvency framework taking into account a United Nations (UN) template and the best practices in other countries, according to two persons familiar with the development.

The government is also expected to set up a special National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench for handling cross-border insolvency proceedings, the persons said.

The development signifies the importance the government has assigned to this aspect of business reorganization. A cross-border insolvency regime avoids parallel proceedings in multiple jurisdictions, overseas asset seizures, cost escalation and time delays in resolving bankruptcies.

In the absence of such a regime, Jet Airways had faced overseas asset seizure in 2019 before a case-specific cross-border insolvency protocol was struck between Jet’s resolution professional in India and the administrator of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings in the Netherlands.

Experts said having a legal framework will improve the efficiency and certainty in dealing with failure of businesses with operations in multiple jurisdictions. “The cross-border insolvency framework will require India to recognize the insolvency procedures in overseas jurisdictions. On these substantive matters, the central government need to formulate the detailed framework and therefore, substantive aspects of this regime will be decided by the government as part of the rules," explained Anoop Rawat, the national practice head (insolvency and restructuring) at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Policy makers expect that the cross-border insolvency regime, a key parameter to assess the insolvency regimes in countries, and the overall insolvency reforms will help India get a high ranking in the business ready index that the World Bank is drawing up.

Released in 2024, the inaugural edition of the business ready report, a successor to the multilateral agency’s erstwhile ‘ease of doing business report’ did not include India. India is likely to be covered in the edition to be launched in 2026.

The regulatory reforms taking centre stage in government’s efforts to accelerate economic growth are also expected to aid India’s ranking in the report, said a third person, a government official who also spoke on the condition of not being named.

The time and costs required to resolve in-court liquidation and reorganization proceedings are parameters for the ranking, according to information available from the World Bank.

“In economies where creditor recovery rates are high and resolution times are quicker, restructuring within the formal bankruptcy process fulfills its cyclical role during economic downturns by keeping companies afloat," says the World Bank about the report. Cross-border insolvency is assigned some weight in assessing the insolvency regime in a country, as per information on the methodology of ranking available from the World Bank.